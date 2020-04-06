More details leak about OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds

As we draw near the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launch event, more details about accessories have leaked.
Previously we saw renders of cases for the two new phones as well as the colour options for the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, which are set to launch alongside the phones. Now more details about the earbuds have surfaced along with information about a wireless charging dock.
To start, the OnePlus India Twitter account (@OnePlus_IN) tweeted a close-up picture of earbuds forming an ‘8.’ The teaser appears to feature the Bullets Wireless 2 and not the new Wireless Z buds. The main differentiator here is the red ring on the earbud, which isn’t present on the black Wireless Z earbuds in the previous leak.
Looking at the way to free your music or looking at a sign🤔
Maybe both! pic.twitter.com/1FJ49Ov578
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 29, 2020
Along with the cheeky teaser from OnePlus, leaker Ishan Agarwal shared details about the new earbuds with 91mobiles. Agarwal suggests the Wireless Z earbuds may be a cheaper version of the $149 Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds. Further, Agarwal says the Bullets Wireless Z will offer support for Bluetooth 5, noise cancellation and a USB Type-C port for charging. The earbuds will also feature easy pairing with OnePlus smartphones.
As with the previous leak, the Wireless Z earbuds won’t be true wireless earbuds but will instead be connected to a battery pack via wires.
Finally, Agarwal also mentioned that OnePlus will debut a ‘Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger’ alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. That means the new phones will be the first from OnePlus to support wireless charging, and they’ll do so in a big way with crazy-fast charging speeds. Unfortunately, Agarwal didn’t include any pictures of the charging pad.
Of course, leaks can be unreliable, so take all this information with a grain of salt for the moment. OnePlus will likely confirm the details on April 14th when it announces the new phones.
Source: Ishan Agarwal, 91mobiles Via: Android Police
