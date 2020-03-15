Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Tim Hortons ditches paper cups for Roll Up the Rim amid coronavirus fears, goes more digital
- A closer look at Rogers’ limited 5G network following its initial launch
- Hands-on with GM’s Canadian-made e-bikes, the ARIV Merge and Meld
- eID-Me launches in Ontario as the province’s first digital ID card
- Google’s Pixel 4a leaks in video showcasing its Snapdragon 730 chipset
- U.S. official shares intelligence on Huawei with Canadian government
- Upcoming OnePlus 8 phones will focus on 5G
- LG Gram 2020 Review: Superb lightweight ventures into Canada
- RCMP says it won’t stop using Clearview AI altogether, will limit its use
- CIBC will now send users texts if they have insufficient funds to cover payments
- Here’s how to enable one-handed mode on your smartphone
- Two Canadians successfully complete coast-to-coast trip in a Tesla
- U.S. study cites Canada as a global leader in wireless service value
Comments