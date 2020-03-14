Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 9 — 15]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to have recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Child’s Play
A family is terrorized by a high-tech doll when it becomes self-aware and murderous.
Child’s Play was directed by Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) and stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Gabriel Bateman (Stalker), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as the voice of Chucky the doll.
It’s worth noting that Child’s Play was filmed in Vancouver.
Original theatrical release date: June 21st, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 10th, 2020
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent
Stream Child’s Play here.
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Writer-director-star Kevin Smith brings back Clerks favourites Jay and Silent Bob in a new adventure that sees the stoner pair try to stop a Hollywood reboot from getting made.
Smith returns as Silent Bob, while Jason Mewes reprises his role as Jay.
Original theatrical release date: October 15th, 2019 (U.S.)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 13th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 68 percent
Stream Jay and Silent Bob Reboot here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Black Monday (Season 2)
An up-and-coming Wall Street firm tries to take advantage of a perilous stock market.
Black Monday was created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe (Marry Me) and stars Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Regina Hall (The Hate U Give), Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon) and Paul Scheer (How Did This Get Made?)
It’s also worth noting that Vancouver-born comedians Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad) are executive producers on the series.
Showtime/Crave release date: March 15th, 2020 at 10pm ET (first two episodes, two new episodes every subsequent Sunday)
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 10 episodes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Black Monday (Season 2) here.
Dark Phoenix
The X-Men must face off against one of its own when a mysterious force inside Jean Grey turns her evil.
Dark Phoenix was written and directed by Simon Kinberg (the longtime X-Men producer’s directorial debut) and stars James McAvoy (It: Chapter Two), Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave), Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty).
While critically panned, it’s worth noting that this is the final main instalment of Fox’s X-Men franchise (not counting the ever-delayed New Mutants), now that Disney has acquired the property and will reboot it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Therefore, Dark Phoenix is here if you want closure.
It’s also worth pointing out that Dark Phoenix was shot in Montreal.
Original theatrical release date: June 7th, 2019
Crave release date: March 13th, 2020
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 23 percent
Stream Dark Phoenix here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required. You may also want to know that most of the other X-Men movies are actually streaming on Disney+ Canada.
More Funny Women of a Certain Age
A stand-up comedy special starring comedians Caroline Rhea, Carol Leifer, Tammy Pescatelli, Thea Vidale, Carole Montgomery and Julia Scotti. It’s worth noting that Rhea is from Westmount, Quebec.
Showtime/Crave release date: March 14th, 2020 at 10pm ET
Genre: Standup
Runtime: 1 hour, 8 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream More Funny Women of a Certain Age here.
Westworld (Season 3)
*spoilers for Westworld Season 2*
Having escaped Westworld at the end of Season 2, Dolores takes up residency in neo-Los Angeles, develops a new relationship and learns how artificial beings are treated in the real world.
Based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, Westworld was created by Jonathan Nolan (Person of Interest) and Lisa Joy (Burn Notice) and stars Evan Rachel Wood (Mildred Pierce), Thandie Newton (Crash), Jeffrey Wright (Casino Royale), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Ed Harris (The Hours) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: March 15th, 2020 at 9pm (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm)
Genre: Drama, sci-fi, western
Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent
Stream Westworld (Season 3) here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required
Women of Troy
This documentary takes a look at the career of the Cheryl Miller and the USC Trojans and the Los Angeles team’s impact on women’s basketball.
Women of Troy was directed by Alison Ellwood (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: March 10th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 59 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Women of Troy here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows coming to Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
Stargirl [Disney+ Original]
Based on Jerry Spinelli’s 2000 novel of the same name, Stargirl follows a student who tries to get to know more about a mysterious and quirky girl at his school.
Stargirl was directed by Julia Hart (Fast Color) and stars Grace VanderWaal (America’s Got Talent), Vancouver’s own Graham Verchere (The Good Doctor) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad).
Disney+ Canada release date: March 13th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent
Stream Stargirl here.
The full list of shows and movies coming to Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.
Netflix
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal [Netflix Original]
Netflix’s latest “choose-your-own-adventure” series lets you help Carmen save Ivy and Zack from the evil V.I.L.E. organization.
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal features the voices of Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Vancouver’s own Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things).
Netflix Canada release date: March 10th, 2020
Genre: Animated, choose-your-own-adventure
Runtime: 31 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal here.
Dirty Money (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Dirty Money examines various cases of corporate greed and corruption, with a highlight of Season 2 being an episode focused on U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
The series come from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room).
Netflix Canada release date: March 10th, 2020
Genre: Animated, choose-your-own-adventure
Runtime: 31 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Dirty Money (Season 2) here.
Marc Maron: End Times Fun [Netflix Original]
In his latest stand-up special, comedian Marc Maron riffs on vitamin hustlers, evangelicals and grown male nerd children.
Netflix Canada release date: March 10th, 2020
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Runtime: 31 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Marc Maron: End Times Fun here.
On My Block (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
The stakes get even higher for Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar, four streetwise teens in a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood.
On My Block was created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), Eddie Gonzalez (All Eyes on Me) and Jeremy Haft (Red Team) and stars Sierra Capri (Hidden Figures), Diego Tinoco (Teen Wolf), Jason Genao (Logan) and Brett Gray (When They See Us).
Netflix Canada release date: March 11th, 2020
Genre: Teen drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (28 to 37 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
Stream On My Block (Season 3) here.
The full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the perfect time to stay at home and stream some shows or movies. With that said, what are you planning to stream this week? Let us know in the comments. If you do go out, be safe and keep clean!
