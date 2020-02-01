Twitter bringing threaded replies ‘twttr’ feature to iOS app

After unveiling plans to begin moving new conversation features tested in its ‘twttr’ experiments app to the Twitter app, Twitter is rolling out the first change.
Announced in a tweet — where else? — Twitter said it was bringing the new replies design to its iOS app. It appears the change doesn’t need an update but is instead an adjustment made on Twitter’s end. It updates the look of threaded replies, making it much easier to follow the conversation happening around a tweet.
We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline.
This new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020
For example, the new design draws lines between the parent tweet and replies, making it clear which tweet is in response to which. The update ultimately makes conversations look more like threaded notes, similar to what you’d see on sites like Reddit.
In its tweet, Twitter says the “new layout makes it easier to see who’s replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations.”
Since the change is hitting iOS devices now, it should head to Android and the web next. Both of those platforms are slated to receive new ‘twttr’ features beginning Q1 2020.
Comments