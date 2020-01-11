The first big tech event of 2020 is finally over and we saw tons of weird tech and prototypes.
TCL unveiled three new phones that it plans to officially launch at Mobile World Congress in 2020, alongside another foldable prototype.
Lenovo and Intel unveiled foldable-screen concept PCs, the Horseshoe Bend and the Fold X1.
Dell revealed the Dell Alienware Concept UFO, a PC with removable gamepads making the device look like the Nintendo Switch.
Additionally, the OnePlus Concept One smartphone revealed has rear-facing cameras that users can hide.
Toyota is also building a smart hydrogen-powered city, called the Toyota Woven City.
CES 2020 had a lot of interesting devices and we’re curious, what was your favourite prototype, concept or device to come out this week?
