Pokémon Go gets Trade Evolution, more Unova region pocket monsters

Pokémon Go is set to get more Unova region pocket monsters, and a long-standing series feature will make its way to the Niantic-made mobile game.
In a blog post, the Pokémon Go team announced that Trade Evolution will come to Pokémon Go. For those unfamiliar with the feature, it provides evolution benefits to traded pokémon. In the case of Go, when players trade an eligible pocket monster with a friend, it lowers (or in some cases removes, the language isn’t entirely clear) the candy cost for evolving it.
The Pokémon Go team says that some pokémon that will benefit from the change include Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler and Haunter. The post implies more pokémon can benefit from Trade Evolution too, but doesn’t specify which.
On top of this, Pokémon Go is getting more Unova region mons. Below is a list of the new pocket monsters, as well as the source of the pokémon and if it’s eligible for Trade Evolution.
- Pokémon appearing in the wild:
- Roggenrola
- Tympole
- Dwebble
- Trubbish
- Karrablast (Trade Evolution)
- Joltik
- Shelmet (Trade Evolution)
- Throh (North America, South America and Africa, as well as 10km eggs)
- Sawk (Europe, Asia and Australia, as well as 10km eggs)
- Maractus (Southern U.S., Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America)
- Sigilyph (Egypt and Greece)
- Red-Striped Form Basculin (Eastern hemisphere)
- Blue-Striped Form Basculin (Western hemisphere)
- Pokémon hatching from eggs:
- 2km eggs: Venipede, Dwebble
- 5km eggs: Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik and Shelmet
- 10km eggs: Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen, Axew
- Raid pokémon:
- Timburr (one-star raids)
- Other Unova pokémon eligible for Trade Evolution:
- Boldore
- Gurdurr
All in all, it’s a good chunk of new pokémon coming to the game. Players should be happy about all the new mons, and it should help keep the Pokémon Go train rolling. Considering the game made almost $1 billion in 2019, it’s likely not slowing down any time soon.
Source: Pokémon Go team
Comments