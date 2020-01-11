PREVIOUS|
Telus and Koodo waive long distance, text fees to Australia due to wildfires

Telus also launched a donation initiative that has raised almost $50,000 already

Jan 11, 2020

11:18 AM EST

Vancouver-based national telecom company Telus and its flanker brand Koodo will waive long distance fees and text charges for customers contacting family in Australia.

In an email to MobileSyrup, Telus said it knows “how critical it is for customers to stay connected with loved ones” during disasters like the Australian wildfires. It also noted that the fires may impact customers currently roaming in Australia or customers who need to contact friends and family there.

With that in mind, the carrier announced it would waive all long distance charges for customers contacting family and friends in Australia. It will waive charges for both home phone and mobile from January 1st through 31st, 2020. Additionally, Telus will waive text message charges to Australia.

Koodo followed suit, announcing via a post on its Twitter page that it would waive postpaid long distance and text charges to the region until the end of January.

On top of waiving fees, Telus said it launched a text-to-donate program. Canadians can support relief efforts by texting DONATE to 41010 with their mobile device to donate $20. Donations go to Telus’ Friendly Future Foundation to support communities in Australia affected by the fires.

Telus says it also raised almost $50,000 already through the program.

