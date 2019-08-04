Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Bird scooters are now available for rent in Calgary
- Telus now offers 36-month device financing, only on select devices and in stores
- Rogers expands wireless coverage in Nisga’a Nation communities in northwestern B.C.
- Google packed a ‘Soli’ sensor into the Pixel 4, this is what it’s capable of
- Ontario’s 407 ETR and 3M Canada test pavement marking tapes for autonomous vehicles
- Telus adds 82,000 mobile wireless subscribers in Q2 2019
- What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+
- PIAC says Internet Code is ‘pure trash,’ CRTC chairman says consultation time was adequate
- Bell intends to launch 36-month device financing soon
- Bell says it now has 2.7 million Crave subscribers
- Bell adds 102,980 postpaid wireless subscribers in Q2 2019
- Privacy Commissioner opens investigation into Capital One data breach
- Bell upgrading Whole Home Wi-Fi pods with increased speeds, increased price
- Freedom comes to Kelowna, B.C., offers $45 10GB for six months
- CRTC says new Internet Code will go into effect January 2020 to protect consumers
- Bell’s data overage fees are going up again
- Here’s a chance to win a Bell Huawei P30
- ‘5G is not everything,’ Huawei Canada says as it expands other businesses
