Freedom comes to Kelowna, B.C., offers $45 10GB for six months

Freedom is now available in Kelowna, B.C. and is celebrating with a hot new deal.
If you sign up soon at one of Freedom’s Kelowna locations, you can get its introductory offer of $45 for 10GB of data.
The offer nets customers $15 off Freedom’s Big Gig unlimited data and talk plans for six months. In other words, if you need more data, you can get the offer on the 15GB plan, which would then cost $60 for your first six months.
Hey, Kelowna! The affordable unlimited data plans you've been looking for are here! 💃🕺 #BigGigUnlimitedhttps://t.co/J29EZuRBn3 pic.twitter.com/lKXQqOc507
— Freedom Mobile (@FreedomMobile) July 31, 2019
It’s also worth noting that the Big Gig plans offer unlimited data, so the data amount attached to the plan is your high-speed cap. For example, if you use up all 10GB of your data in one cycle, you can keep using at a slower speed.
The Big Gig plans also offer unlimited Canada-wide talk and global text.
To get the offer, you’ll need to visit one of the Freedom stores in Kelowna, which you can find at the following locations:
Freedom Mobile store locations:
- Orchard Park Mall: 2271 Harvey Ave
- Mission Park Shopping Centre: 3155 Lakeshore Rd
- Westbank Shopping Centre: 3645 Gossett Rd (Coming Soon)
Additional locations:
- Mobile Shop: 2280 Baron Rd
- Walmart Kelowna: 1555 Banks Rd
- Walmart Westbank: 2170 Louie Drive
- Mobile Shop Westbank: 3020 Louie Drive
Freedom notes that the credits will start to be applied to your account as a bill adjustment before tax on your second bill. Further, your account must remain active and in good standing and subscribed to an eligible postpaid plan to continue receiving the discount.
You can learn more about Freedom in Kelowna here.
