While many feared buying Huawei smartphones due to the devices losing access to Google’s Play Services, it looks like the situation has changed. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed during a recent press conference that Huawei is now allowed to resume business with U.S. companies.
With that being said, fears of Huawei phones losing Google Play Store access, are now gone. Now, our friends at Bell have hooked us up with a P30 to give to one lucky reader.
Regarding technical specs, the P30 features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and comes in black. Further, the phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.
In addition, the device sports Huawei’s top-of-line Kirin 980 chipset, a triple rear-facing camera setup with a wide-angle 40-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. Also, it includes a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.
