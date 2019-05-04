Here are the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro and Motorola RAZR foldable leaks from last week

From Samsung to Google, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from 26th to May 3rd, 2019.
Samsung
Samsung filed a patent for a display that covers the front and wraps around the top and part of the rear of a handset. The patent describes that the screen will allow users to take a selfie with the rear-facing camera.
The Galaxy A20 will likely come to Canada as the handset appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification page with both U.S. and Canadian model numbers.
Samsung may centre the hole punch camera on the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Additionally, the phone will have greater than 25W fast charging, a 4,500mAh battery, and a back that features a substantial design change in comparison to the Galaxy Note 9.
OnePlus
The OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear of the handset will feature a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel camera with a wide field of view and f/2.2 aperture lens. Lastly, the leak suggests the third camera will sport an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.0.
The leak also indicates the phone will come out in ‘Nebula Blue’ and ‘Mirror Grey.’
Motorola
Images of Motorola’s RAZR foldable display phone have surfaced online. The leak shows that the phone will come with a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle, charger, headphones, possibly a wireless charging stand and more.
If the leak is authentic, it indicates the RAZR device will indeed fold horizontally like the flip phones of yesteryear.
The Moto Z4 leaked online showing off a 3.5mm headphone jack and connector pins for the Moto Mods. The phone features a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a full HD-resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Apple
A new patent submitted by Apple suggests that the in-display fingerprint scanners might be coming to the iPhone. Apple’s system uses ‘acoustic imaging,’ which will create a high-resolution texture map of an object. This would take into account the ridges of a finger, any scars or any other characteristics.
With the purported launch date of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL approaching, there have been plenty of leaks about the midrange handsets.
A recent leak suggests that the Pixel 3a XL and 3a are about to hit store shelves.
Renders of the Pixel 3a series reveal that the phone will come out in ‘Just Black,’ ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Purple-ish.’
Packaging of the Pixel 3a revealed that it will come in two storage options 64GB and 128GB. Additionally, the phone will have a 5.6-inch screen size with a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.
