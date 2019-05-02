News
Renders of Pixel 3a series reveals three colour variants

May 2, 2019

2:35 PM EDT

More renders of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have surfaced online.

This time the renders reveal three colour variants for the upcoming handsets. Reportedly the devices will come in ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Just Black’ and as previously reported ‘Purple-ish.’ 

Additionally, Droid Life says that both Pixel 3a devices will sport Google’s Night Sight, Motion Auto Focus and a portrait mode, similar to Google’s flagship Pixel 3 series.

Spec-wise the Pixel 3a will reportedly sport a 5.6-inch display and a 3,000mAh battery. The 3a XL, on the other hand, will feature a 6.0-inch panel and a 3,700mAh battery. Both handsets will use a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing shooter, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, Active Edge, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and Android 9.0 Pie.

Droid Life also provided promo images to prove its findings.

Previous reports indicate that Google will launch the Pixel 3a and 3a XL at I/O on May 7th. 

Source: Droid Life 

