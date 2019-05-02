A render of the Moto Z4 has leaked online.
The prolific leaker Evan Blass tweeted the render showing off the phone’s waterdrop notch, single rear-facing camera shooter, 3.5mm headphone jack and connector pins for Moto Mods. Additionally, the phone will have a speaker grill that faces upward.
Moto Z4 pic.twitter.com/CauyXH8GaA
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 2, 2019
This past April, 91Mobiles leaked details about the handset suggesting it’ll sport a 25-megapixel selfie shooter and a 48-megapixel rear-facing camera.
Additionally, the phone will sport a Snapdragon 675 processor, a 3600mAh battery, a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a full HD-resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Reportedly the smartphone will have a 5G mod that’ll let the device be compatible with 5G networks.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments