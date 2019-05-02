News
PREVIOUS|

Moto Z4 render shows a 3.5mm headphone jack and Moto Mod connector pins

May 2, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

A render of the Moto Z4 has leaked online.

The prolific leaker Evan Blass tweeted the render showing off the phone’s waterdrop notch, single rear-facing camera shooter, 3.5mm headphone jack and connector pins for Moto Mods. Additionally, the phone will have a speaker grill that faces upward.

This past April, 91Mobiles leaked details about the handset suggesting it’ll sport a 25-megapixel selfie shooter and a 48-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Additionally, the phone will sport a Snapdragon 675 processor, a 3600mAh battery, a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a full HD-resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Reportedly the smartphone will have a 5G mod that’ll let the device be compatible with 5G networks.

Source: Evan Blass

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2017

11:30 AM EDT

Moto Z2 Play will launch in Canada on July 5 for $800 at Bell, Freedom and SaskTel

News

Apr 3, 2019

5:54 PM EDT

Quad camera Moto smartphone render surfaces online

News

Jan 12, 2019

9:12 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10, 2019 iPhone and Huawei P30 leaks from last week

News

Aug 2, 2018

6:35 PM EDT

Motorola’s Snapdragon 835-powered Moto Z3 smartphone isn’t coming to Canada

Comments