Note 9 camera update

From Samsung to Google, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.

The leaks below encompass news from April 13th to April 19th, 2019.

Samsung

The Galaxy Note 10 will likely have a Pro version. This recent Note-related leak only mentioned the name of the Note 10 Pro and nothing regarding specs or anything else.

For more on this Note 10 leak, click here. 

Google

Google has teased something big coming to the Pixel on May 7th.

The company’s teaser page currently says that “Help is on the way.” The rumour could refer to the rumoured the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

For more on the Pixel teaser, click here.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will reportedly will cost $650 and $800 in Canadian dollars.

This new leak from Reddit user ‘livedadevil‘ suggests that the new Google Pixel handsets will cost under a thousand dollars with no contract in Canada.

For more on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL price, click here. 

Alleged renders of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL have surfaced online. The renders don’t show much of anything except that both phones lack notches.

For more on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL render, click here. 

Apple

Apple’s 2020 iPhones will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s 5G modem hardware now that the two tech giants have settled their legal dispute.

For more on the 2020 Apple iPhone, click here. 

OnePlus

The OnePlus 7 will reportedly launch on May 14th, 2019.

For more on this OnePlus leak, click here.

While the OnePlus 7 will come out on May 14th, rumours indicate that the OnePlus 7 Pro is also on the way. The phone will sport a QHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, alongside a 4,000mAh battery, 30W charging, dual speakers and triple camera setup that includes wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

For more on this OnePlus 7 Pro leak, click here.

A render of the OnePlus 7 shows that the phone looks very similar to the OnePlus 6T minus the notch. Reportedly the phone will be 0.1mm thicker than the 6T with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

For more on the OnePlus 7, click here.

Motorola

Both the Motorola Razr and the One Vision were spotted in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG)’s Launching Studio platform. Both phones will sport Bluetooth 5.0, with the One Vision also using dual SIM cards and featuring Android 9.

For more on the Motorola Razr and the One Vision, click here. 

