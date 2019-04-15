Samsung will reportedly launch a Galaxy Note 10 ‘Pro’ in 2019

Here comes another ‘Pro‘ version.
The Samsung Galaxy Note series is known for being a flagship lineup of handsets. Usually each year the series consists of a single handset — the Galaxy Note 8 in 2017 and the Galaxy Note 9 in 2018, for example. However, this year it appears Samsung will do things a little differently.
Previous rumours had suggested Samsung will launch four Note 10 variants: two LTE models and two 5G versions. One of those models will be called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, according to notable Samsung leaker Ice Universe.
Note10 Pro
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2019
Another past rumour had indicated that Samsung will launch 6.75-inch and 6.28-inch variants of the Note 10. It’s likely that Samsung will name the larger 6.75-inch handset the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.
Further, it’s similarly conceivable that Samsung will, similar to the S10+ 5G, call the larger 5G model the Note 10 Pro 5G.
Samsung will reportedly unveil its Galaxy Note 10 series on August 8, but until then take these rumours with a grain of salt.
Source: Ice Universe
