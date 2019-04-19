News
PREVIOUS

Google disables workaround that allowed Inbox to continue working

Apr 19, 2019

3:12 PM EDT

0 comments

Inbox by Gmail

Despite the creative efforts of fans, it appears Google’s Inbox email client is well and truly dead.

Google technically sunset Inbox on April 2nd. However, diehard fans found a clever workaround.

In short, to continue using it, some Inbox users installed a previous version of the app, v1.77. In this way, they were able to continue using Inbox even after Google officially shut down the app at the start of the month.

As of this Friday, however, that trick no longer works. As spotted by an Android Police reader, installing Inbox v1.77 no longer allows Inbox to continue working. What’s more, attempting to use even older versions of the client leads to the same result: a sign-in splash screen that says “something went wrong.”

Source: Android Police Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Apr 18, 2019

1:50 PM EDT

Alleged official renders of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL surface online

News

Apr 2, 2019

10:52 AM EDT

Inbox is shutting down today, but this Chrome extension keeps it alive

News

Apr 18, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

Amazon adding Chromecast support to Prime video, Google bringing YouTube to Fire TV

News

Apr 3, 2019

1:40 PM EDT

Google killed Inbox, but these fans found ways to bring it back

Comments