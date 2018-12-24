Bell plans to increase the pricing of its internet and TV services, according to an email sent to customers.
An anonymous user sent MobileSyrup copied text of an email they received from Bell indicating that internet services will increase by $6 and for TV services, HD receiver rentals will increase by $1 as of March 1, 2019.
Bell said in the email to the subscriber that it is increasing both prices because it invested $4 billion in its network infrastructure and needs to “support these investments.”
In an email statement, a Bell spokesperson confirmed the price increase for HD receiver rentals and added “various internet tiers in Ontario and Quebec will increase $0 – $6,” on March 1.
