Another end of year, another year filled with smartphones and new innovations.
In 2018, Apple launched smartphones that were pretty similar to its 2017 handsets, Huawei launched phones with four cameras, and LG and Samsung with five cameras. Oppo and Vivo, meanwhile, released smartphones with sliders and pop-up cameras, while many Asia-based phone manufacturers launched devices with in-display fingerprint scanners.
It’ll be interesting to see what 2019 has in store for the smartphone industry. But here are a few guesses on what trends and hardware features we’ll see next year.
- LG and Samsung will launch 5G-equipped smartphones next year. With the faster data speeds that 5G connectivity offers, these devices will likely deliver improvements in video calling, mobile gaming, real-time health monitoring, 4K video streaming and more.
- More smartphone brands will launch devices with in-display fingerprint scanners. Samsung reportedly plans to launch a device with an in-display fingerprint scanner within the first half of 2019. As always, it’s likely other smartphone OEMs will follow Samsung’s lead.
- Fewer notches, more camera cutouts. Next year, more smartphone manufacturers will likely try to avoid the notches that were so common in 2018. Rumours indicate that Samsung and Asus are looking into smartphones with camera cutouts. It’s likely companies like Huawei and OnePlus will follow suit.
- Toward the end of 2018, Nubia and Vivo launched smartphones with dual screens. The design allows a manufacturer to install a single set of cameras on a device, which in turn allows for a front-facing screen that is fully bezel-less.
- Samsung recently unveiled the display it’ll use in its foldable handset in 2019. In 2019, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG and Huawei will launch devices with foldable displays.
We’re curious to hear what you think will 2019 smartphones will feature. Do you think 2019’s handsets will feature more innovations than devices this year, or will there be more of the same?
