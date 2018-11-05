An Italy-based site called HDblog.it has leaked images of what it believes to be the final build of the Asus ZenFone 6.
Similar to the previous Asus ZenFone 6 rumours, the images reveal a handset with a screen camera cutout that’s off to the right. It seems that Asus placed the camera sensor between the battery percentage and the data service icon.
Asus has also integrated the earpiece into the top bezel, according to Android Police, and a downward facing speaker grill.
The device also has quite a bit of a bottom bezel, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack. On the rear, the ZenFone 6 leak reveals a dual rear-facing camera setup and a fingerprint sensor.
While it’s unclear if this is the final build of the ZenFone 6, the device looks quite interesting and is definitely unique. With Asus being one of the first Android manufacturers to adopt the iPhone X-style notch, it’s fascinating that the company would go with an off-centred camera cutout.
Asus will likely unveil the ZenFone 6 at Mobile World Congress in February of 2019, until then take these leaks with a grain of salt.
Source: HDblog Via: Android Pollice
