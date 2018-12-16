Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2019
- Canada experiences snowball effect of concerns post Huawei CFO arrest
- Asus’ Zephyrus M features Intel’s 8th-gen processor, but isn’t much of an improvement
- MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Laptops and tablets [2018 Edition]
- Koodo brings back $60/10GB plan for some existing customers
- B.C. residents allegedly defrauded Telus out of 450 iPhone X devices
- A look at the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition
- Canadian academics challenge CRTC ISP code of conduct deadline
- Chatr launches suite of new talk, text and data plans
- Canadian Competition Bureau warns parents of internet-connected toys
- Bell Aliant is increasing service fees by $9
- Galaxy S10 Lite render shows flat Infinity-O display and thin bezels
- Irate Fizz Mobile subscriber compiles list of issues with the carrier
- CBC TV app rebranded as ‘CBC Gem’ on Android and iOS
- TTC loses $2.5 million weekly due to malfunctioning Presto machines
- Canadian Government to invest $6.3 million in Montreal AI companies
- Metrolinx’s new Presto iPhone and Android app will soon be available
