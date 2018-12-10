CBC TV app rebranded as ‘CBC Gem’ on Android and iOS

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has rebranded its CBC TV app as ‘CBC Gem’ on both Android and iOS.
The name change comes in version 9.3 of the mobile app, which also brings “Chromecast-related fixes.” CBC announced the rebrand back in September.
With CBC Gem, users will be able to pay $4.99 CAD/month to watch ad-free live TV and full episodes of CBC series like Schitt’s Creek and Kim’s Convenience.
As part of the rebrand, CBC Gem will also feature content from independent producers and other, as well as offer French-language content for children.
A free membership, meanwhile, offers livestreaming for select channels, with in-app ads supported.
Via: iPhone in Canada
