TTC loses $2.5 million weekly due to malfunctioning Presto machines

The union representing Toronto’s transit workers has penned an open letter to Conservative Premier Doug Ford that details all the faults with the Preso system used across the various transit agencies in Toronto.
According to a report from Narcity, TTC workers also back up this claim by saying that the Presto system isn’t ready to handle the increased number of Presto card users as Metro Passes are phased out.
Not only do the machines fail often, but some bus drivers also complain that it takes around an hour to start up the devices in the morning, delaying their start time, the report noted.
When Presto machines break, it sometimes takes days for Presto maintenance workers to fix machines, which in turn keeps buses or streetcars out of commission for a few days, reads the report.
Bus drivers talked to in the report mention that they think somewhere between 10 and 20 percent of fares don’t get paid due to faulty machines during the average bus driver’s shift.
The TTC says that in 2017, 261,112,835 people rode the bus, which means there would be an average of 715,000 bus riders per day.
Twenty percent of those rides is 143,000, which is the number of people whose $3 fares aren’t being collected, resulting in $430,000 CAD being lost each day, reasons the report.
Source: Narcity
