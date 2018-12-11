Irate Fizz Mobile subscriber compiles list of issues with the carrier

Fizz Mobile, a new Quebec and Ottawa-based Vidéotron-owned carrier, has been beta testing its services since September 12th, 2018.
Unfortunately for Fizz Mobile, those tests haven’t exactly been going smoothly over the last few weeks.
Problems with the new carrier range from customers randomly being unsubscribed from the service, to outages due to high levels of traffic.
Now a Reddit user named ‘theserge85’ has compiled a list of the issues that have or that continue to plague Fizz customers.
There are around 15 problems detailed on the page. The specific user that posted the topic claims that they have experienced each problem.
Some of the worst issues include online customer data tracking not working, as well as LTE not operating on the network for days at a time. Sometimes, SMS messages that are longer than 160 characters even get rearranged once they’ve been delivered.
To read the list of issues, you can check out the Reddit thread here — but you’ll have to translate the page since it’s in French.
One complaint that comes up in the list and in the comments is how lacklustre Fizz’s customer service is. This is also a reoccurring theme with MobileSyrup’s recent coverage of Fizz.
Source: Reddit
Comments