Fido has unleashed its Boxing Week deals

‘Tis the season.
Seems like two weeks before Boxing Day is a good time to unveil new deals and promotions. First was Telus, and now Fido has come out with its Boxing Week deals.
While the offers are limited, there are some good options to consider, such as a BYOD plan that gives 4GB of data for $50 per month. Here’s a summary of what you can expect:
- Samsung Galaxy A8 for $0 on contract with a $100 Amazon Canada gift card
- Samsung Galaxy A5 for $0 on contract with a $100 Amazon Canada gift card
- Huawei P20 lite for $0 on contract with a $100 Amazon Canada gift card
- LG G6 for $0 on contract with a $100 Amazon Canada gift card
- LG Q Stylo+ on contract with a $100 Amazon Canada gift card
- LG Q6 on contract with a $100 Amazon Canada gift card
- BYOD plan that includes 4GB data, Canada-wide calling, unlimited texts for $50/month
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E LTE for $0 a 2-year contract, $329 no-term
- iPhone 8 at $0 on a 2-year XL plan
- Unlimited home internet for $32.50/month for 12 months, then increases to $65/month thereafter
- iPad (6th generation) $0 down with Easy Pay (financing fee of $14.54/mo. on a 2-year contract) ($349 no term)
Source: Fido
