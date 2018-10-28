News
PREVIOUS|

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Oct 28, 2018

7:22 AM EDT

0 comments

iPhone XR camera

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • OCS received approximately 100,000 orders within the first 24-hour of legal cannabis sales [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile added 85,014 wireless subscribers in Q4 2018 [Read here]
  • TekSavvy claims incumbents poach customers during hardware installations [Read here]
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro available in Canada November 8th, pre-orders now live [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in November [Read here]
  • Vidéotron’s Fizz Mobile may offer users ‘rollover’ data [Read here]
  • iPhone XR Review: Best iPhone for the average Apple user [Read here]
  • Consumer groups advocate for new code of conduct [Read here]
  • iPhone XR Review: Best iPhone for the average Apple user [Read here]
  • Paytm Canada app offering new customers 10,000 Welcome Points [Read here]
  • Walmart bringing Mobile Check-in feature to 22 Canadian locations [Read here]
  • Thalmic rebrands as ‘North,’ unveils augmented reality smart glasses [Read here]
  • iPhone XS and XS Max Camera Review: Stepping it up [Read here]
  • Xplore Mobile launching wireless service on November 5th [Read here]
  • Videotron is the ‘coolest’ wireless carrier in Quebec, says report [Read here]
  • HTC’s Exodus 1 smartphone wants to be your center for decentralization [Read here]
  • CCTS says customer expectations don’t match reality at CRTC telecom sales hearing [Read here]
  • iPhone XR screen replacement will cost $259, battery replacement $89 [Read here]

Related Articles

News

Oct 25, 2018

7:17 PM EDT

Telus defends use of door-to-door representatives at CRTC hearings

News

Oct 26, 2018

7:16 PM EDT

Bell, Rogers, Shaw deliver testimony on final day of CRTC telecom sales hearings

News

Oct 26, 2018

5:04 AM EDT

Apple iPhone XR is now available in Canada

Comments