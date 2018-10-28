Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- OCS received approximately 100,000 orders within the first 24-hour of legal cannabis sales [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile added 85,014 wireless subscribers in Q4 2018 [Read here]
- TekSavvy claims incumbents poach customers during hardware installations [Read here]
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro available in Canada November 8th, pre-orders now live [Read here]
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in November [Read here]
- Vidéotron’s Fizz Mobile may offer users ‘rollover’ data [Read here]
- iPhone XR Review: Best iPhone for the average Apple user [Read here]
- Consumer groups advocate for new code of conduct [Read here]
- iPhone XR Review: Best iPhone for the average Apple user [Read here]
- Paytm Canada app offering new customers 10,000 Welcome Points [Read here]
- Walmart bringing Mobile Check-in feature to 22 Canadian locations [Read here]
- Thalmic rebrands as ‘North,’ unveils augmented reality smart glasses [Read here]
- iPhone XS and XS Max Camera Review: Stepping it up [Read here]
- Xplore Mobile launching wireless service on November 5th [Read here]
- Videotron is the ‘coolest’ wireless carrier in Quebec, says report [Read here]
- HTC’s Exodus 1 smartphone wants to be your center for decentralization [Read here]
- CCTS says customer expectations don’t match reality at CRTC telecom sales hearing [Read here]
- iPhone XR screen replacement will cost $259, battery replacement $89 [Read here]
Comments