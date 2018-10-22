Videotron is the ‘coolest’ wireless carrier in Quebec, says report

Videotron is cool. So cool that the Quebecor-owned regional carrier has been crowned the ‘coolest telecom’ in the province.
According to a recent poll by marketing and research firm Léger, 1,223 young Quebecers aged 13 to 34 stated that Videotron has the ‘coolness factor’ and came first among wireless carriers, and tenth overall in the Top 100 Québec companies.
“We’re thrilled that Videotron is so highly regarded by millennials!” says Manon Brouillette, President and CEO of Videotron. “These young people, who have distinctive values and needs, inspire us to constantly reinvent ourselves.”
Brouillette recently decided that she will be departing the wireless carrier effective December 31st, 2018.
The poll also revealed that Koodo followed Videotron, then Bell and Telus tied for third place as being equally cool.
Apple, Samsung and ‘Android’ rounded out the top spots for being cool in the ‘Electronic’ category. In addition, Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify took top honours in the ‘Content Platform’ category.
