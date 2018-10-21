The first legal day of cannabis sales in Ontario was a success, according to a statement from the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS).
The OSC stated the first 24-hours of online sales saw over 1.3 million people visited its website and recorded approximately 100,000 orders, with 12,000 orders occurring within the first hour after legalization.
Ottawa-based online retail platform Shopify provides the infrastructure that powers the OCS and apparently the rollout went off “without any interruptions.” First reports revealed that Shopify was processing 100 orders per minute.
The only noticeable setbacks were not regarding traffic to the website or the purchase flow, but limited inventory and mislabelled packaging on its website. Specifically how to apply a cannabis-infused “intimate” spray named Fleur de Lune, which the OCS said should be used by used under the tongue but in fact should be sprayed on the genitals.
“The OCS has been truly amazed by the volume of sales,” said OCS President Patrick Ford. “It’s way beyond what we anticipated and we appreciate customers’ patience as this exciting new business gets off the ground.”
Those who have purchased online have already started to receive their purchase via Canada Post and initial orders will continue to be filled each business day.
It also seems that demand is increasing as the OSC is receiving new products several times a week and have asked licensed producers for “additional supply for sold-out products.”
Unfortunately, there is no indication of the average price of the 100,000 orders, nor how much the government made from its sales.
