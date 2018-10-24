Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in November

In November Netflix Canada is set to get Disobedience, Super Drags and the sixth season of House of Cards.
Netflix no longer provides a list of which titles are available to download, however, most Netflix Originals are available to download for offline viewing.
We’ll add a link to the movies and shows leaving Netflix after we’ve receive the information from Netflix.
November 1st
- 21
- Angela’s Christmas [Netflix Original]
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Children of Men
- Disobedience
- Ethel & Ernest
- Follow This: Part 3 [Netflix Original]
- Jason Bourne
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1
- Look Who’s Talking Too
- Lowriders
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Schitt’s Creek: season 4
- Star: season 3 (streaming every Thursday)
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Judgement [Netflix Original]
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
November 2nd
- Brainchild [Netflix Original]
- House of Cards: season 6 [Netflix Original]
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black [Netflix Original]
- The Holiday Calendar [Netflix Film]
- The Other Side of the Wind [Netflix Film]
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead [Netflix Original]
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: season 4 [Netflix Original]
November 3rd
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (streaming every Saturday) [Netflix Original]
November 4th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minjag (streaming every Sunday, beginning October 28th) [Netflix Original]
November 5th
- Homecoming: season 1
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 6th
November 7th
- Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
- Live by Night
- Love Actually
- Robin Hood
- Scent of a Woman
- Smokin’ Aces
- The Break-Up
November 9th
- Beat Bugs: season 3 [Netflix Original]
- Medal of Honor [Netflix Original]
- Outlaw King [Netflix Film]
- Spirit Riding Free: season 7
- Super Drags [Netflix Original]
- Treehouse Detectives: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- Westside [Netflix Original]
November 11th
November 12th
November 13th
- London Wainwright III: Surviving Twin [Netflix Original]
- Oh My Ghost [Netflix Original]
- Warrior
November 15th
- Math the Devil Take You [Netflix Film]
- The Crew [Netflix Film]
November 16th
- Cam [Netflix Film]
- Narcos: Mexico [Netflix Original]
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2 [Netflix Original]
- Prince of Peoria [Netflix Original]
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power [Netflix Original]
- The Ballad of Buster Scrooges [Netflix Film]
- The Kominsky Method [Netflix Original]
- The Princess Switch [Netflix Film]
November 17th
November 18th
- Donald Glover: Weirdo
- The Last Kingdom: season 3 [Netflix Original]
November 20th
- Kulipari: Dream Walker [Netflix Original]
- Motown Magic [Netflix Original]
- Sabrina [Netflix Film]
- The Final Table [Netflix Original]
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia [Netflix Original]
November 21st
The Tribe [Netflix Film]
November 22nd
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet [Netflix Original]
- The Christmas Chronicles [Netflix Film]
November 23rd
- Fuguitva [Netflix Original]
- Sick Note: season 1 & 2 [Netflix Original]
- Sing Street
- To Build or Not to Build: season 2
- November 24th
- Forever My Girl
- Hostiles
November 25th
November 26th
November 27th
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
- Operation Red Sea
November 28th
November 29th
- Passengers
- Soltera codiciada [Netflix Film]
November 30th
- 1983 [Netflix Original]
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding [Netflix Film]
- Baby [Netflix Original]
- Death by Magic [Netflix Original]
- F is for Family: season 3 [Netflix Original]
- Happy as Lazzaro [Netflix Film]
- Nicky Jam: El Ganador [Netflix Original]
- Rajma Chawal [Netflix Film]
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- The World Is Yours [Netflix Film]
- Tiempo compartido [Netflix Film]
Comments