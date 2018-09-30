Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- CRTC to begin evaluating and selecting broadband fund projects in 2019 [Read here]
- Amazon Music Unlimited is now available in Canada [Read here]
- ISED launches consultations to review broadcasting, telecom sectors [Read here]
- More alleged Pixel 3 and 3 XL press renders show off white variant [Read here]
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in October [Read here]
- New leak gives first look at alleged Pixel Stand press renders [Read here]
- Instacart plans to expand Toronto office and hire 200 people [Read here]
- Fido launches ‘XXL’ rate plan tier across Canada [Read here]
- Canada ranks 30th overall in global mobile video quality report [Read here]
- Rogers tipped to release BlackBerry KEY2 LE on October 5 [Read here]
- macOS Mojave is now available – here are 3 notable features [Read here]
- 66 percent of Canadian gamers play online on smartphones [Read here]
- City of Toronto launches new ‘TOwaste’ app to help with waste disposal [Read here]
- Shazam is going ad-free following Apple acquisition [Read here]
- Best Buy Canada and Amazon Canada clearing Echo Dot inventory with smart speaker sale [Read here]
- Pixel 3 live wallpapers leak, new ‘Come Alive’ and ‘Living Universe’ options [Read here]
