Best Buy Canada and Amazon Canada clearing Echo Dot inventory with smart speaker sale

Amazon Canada unveiled a slew of new Alexa-enabled smart devices last week and now it seems the massive retailer is eager to clear out old inventory.
At both Best Buy Canada and Amazon, the Echo Dot (2nd Generation), which is still a great piece of tech, is now on sale for $54.99 CAD (21 percent off the regular price). According to Best Buy Canada’s site, this sale runs until October 12th.
Other notable deals on the Echo Dot (2nd Generation) at Best Buy have it coming with a Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb Starter Kit for $129.99 (save $70), the Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 2 for $219.99 (save $70), or the Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $298.99 (save 58 percent).
In addition, the Echo Plus (1st Generation) is on sale but the deal is not as great as it’s currently priced the same as the Echo Plus (2nd Generation) at $199.99. However, those interested can find a bundle option that includes a free Philips Hue smart light bulb.
Source: Best Buy Canada and Amazon Canada
Comments