Huawei Mate 20: Everything we know so far, including leaks, specs and release date

Last year, Huawei brought its P-series to Canada with the Huawei P10 lineup. This year, the company plans to bring its Mate-series smartphones to Canada.
While Huawei manufactures its P-series with innovations and fun colours in mind, the Mate lineup is where Huawei showcases its newest Kirin processor, as well as prioritizes features like bigger batteries.
Now it’s time for the Huawei Mate 20 lineup. With last year’s Mate 10 Pro and Mate being powerful contenders, the Mate 20 is sure to impress.
Here’s everything that we know so far about the Huawei Mate 20 series.
The most important thing that we’ve learned about the Mate 20 is that Huawei will unveil the phone on October 16th in London, England.
Latest News
This article will be updated with the latest news about the Huawei Mate 20 series until Huawei officially unveils the phone.
September 10th
The Mate 20 Pro is rumoured to feature an iPhone X-style notch with a curved display similar to Samsung’s flagship smartphones. Meanwhile, the non-Pro model will likely feature an Essential Phone-inspire notch and flat display panel.
It’s important to note the information is based on a prototype of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
This likely means that only the Mate 20 Pro will feature five cameras while the other variants will have fewer cameras, similar to the P20 series. The Huawei P20 Pro is the only P20 variant that features three rear-facing cameras. The other two variants have a dual rear-facing camera setup.
Further, the leak indicates the Mate 20 Pro will sport a 1,440 x 3,120-pixel resolution and the Mate 20 will feature the previously rumoured 1,080 x 2,244-pixel resolution.
Source: GSMArena
August 31st
Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei, announced that the Mate 20 will be the first Huawei phone to feature the company’s new Kirin 980 chipset.
August 20th
Images of the Huawei Mate 20 have appeared online. The leak, courtesy of XDA Developers, shows a device that features a water drop-shaped Essential Phone-inspired notch.
According to the leak, the phone also sports an L-shaped triple rear-facing camera setup, and includes both a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port. The report also claims the phone will include a 4,200mAh battery, 6.3-inch AMOLED display, 2,244 x 1,080 pixel resolution, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Source: XDA Developers
August 14th
Images of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite surfaced online. The Lite variant will feature a quad camera setup with two cameras on the front and two on the rear, according to Evan Blass.
Huawei Mate 20 Lite in black, blue, and gold. pic.twitter.com/c5DVT2VVsY
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 14, 2018
The phone will also come in black, blue and gold according to a leaked render of the handset. Lastly, the image indicates the phone will feature an iPhone X-style notch.
Source: Evan Blass
Features/Specs
Currently, all we know about the device’s is that it will sport a Kirin 980 processor. Otherwise, everything else is unknown. However, here’s what the rumours indicate so far:
- 6GB of RAM
- 4,220mAh battery
- 6.3-inch AMOLED display
- 2,244 x 1,080-pixel resolution (Mate 20)
- 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution (Mate 20 Pro)
- 128GB of internal storage
- Three rear-facing cameras, dual front-facing cameras
- Waterdrop notch (Mate 20)
- iPhone X-style notch (Mate 20 Pro)
Release Date
Huawei will officially reveal the Mate 20 series on October 16th in London.
What to expect
While all of the Mate 20’s specs are unclear, there are some things we can guess about the handsets.
Larger Battery
While it’s unclear if both the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro will feature a larger battery, we expect, at least the Mate 20 Pro, to sport a larger 4,220mAh energy source. While 4,220mAh isn’t the largest battery ever on a smartphone, it’s not typical to see a flagship smartphone with such a huge power source.
Five cameras
Similar to the LG V40 ThinQ, the Huawei Mate 20 is also rumoured to feature five cameras. However, it seems more likely that the Mate 20 Pro will be the handset that features the five-camera array. With a waterdrop notch, the non-Pro variant only has space for a single front-facing camera.
