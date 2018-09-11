Leaked image of ‘Arctic Silver’ Samsung Galaxy Note 9 surfaces online

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 last month at its Unpacked Event in New York City.
The South Korean tech giant originally released the handset in three colours: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black and Lavender Purple. Now, however, it looks as though the phone will also be coming out in ‘Arctic Silver.’
#Samsung – #GalaxyNote9 – Samsung Galaxy Note 9 New Arctic Silver Color Variant Leaked https://t.co/M3n5sQLdA1 pic.twitter.com/qXvWeFCkz3
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) September 11, 2018
SlashLeaks has leaked what looks like a new Arctic Silver variant of the phone. It’s unclear if the Arctic Silver device will be available in all region when Samsung releases the variant, or if the leak is even legitimate. SlashLeaks’ source says that the new variant will launch in the U.S. but doesn’t give any indication of a release in other areas around the world
Arctic Silver likely isn’t the only new Note 9 colour. Samsung often releases multiple colours of its smartphones though they typically don’t all come to Canada.
Source: SlashLeaks
