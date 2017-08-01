The SNES Classic, the Japanese gaming giant’s next retro console, is set to be available for pre-order in late August, according to Nintendo of Canada.
Nintendo’s Facebook post about the SNES Classic’s pre-orders can be found below:
“We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month. A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year.”
The SNES Classic is a miniature version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System that features 21 pre-installed games, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and unreleased title Star Fox 2. The console will retail for $99 CAD and will hit store shelves on September 29th.
Nintendo recently stated that it will ensure a “significant amount of additional systems” are available in stores on September 29th in an effort to quell fears that the SNES Classic will be as ridiculously difficult to hunt down as the now discontinued NES Classic.
Nintendo of Canada, however, has not revealed what retailers will offer SNES Classic pre-orders or how long they will be available for, just that the system will be available to purchase ahead of time in late August.
NES Classic pre-orders were available in limited supply and only via Amazon Canada and Best Buy Canada.
