New leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Note 8's final specs

More information has leaked on Samsung's forthcoming phablet

Aug 2, 2017

1:30 PM EDT

5 comments

The final specs of Samsung’s upcoming phablet, the Galaxy Note 8, have been leaked by prolific tipster Evan Blass.

Blass writes in a VentureBeat article that according to a person briefed on the device’s final configuration, the Note 8 will be IP68-certified and feature a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED display, making it just marginally larger than the S8+. Unlike the S8+, however, the corners of the Note 8 are more “squared off,” says Blass, as is typical for the Note line.

As for resolution, the large display comes in at 1440 x 2960 pixel, with a long 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Internally, the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset for U.S. phones (which are usually the variant that Canada receives as well), and the company’s own Exynos 8895 for international models. The processor will be backed by 6GB of RAM — an increase from the S8 — and have 64GB of internal storage expandable by MicroSD.

The camera setup will feature two main rear cameras with 12-megapixel sensors, one of which is wide-angle and will feature an f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus. The other camera is a telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. Both cameras have optical image stabilization. Around the front, the selfie cam is 8-megpixel and has a f/1.7 autofocus lens.

Powering all this is a fast-charging 3,300mAh battery that can charge wirelessly or via USB-C.

The phone will reportedly come in ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Maple Gold’ (shown in the above, previously leaked render), with ‘Orchid Grey’ and ‘Deep Sea Blue’ coming at a later date — though it’s unclear how many of those colours have the potential to arrive in Canada.

VentureBeat previously reported that the phone would cost around  €1,000 in Europe (around $1,500 CAD).

The phone is set to be announced at the company’s upcoming August 23rd event. 

Source: Evan Blass, VentureBeat

Comments

  • Zaptor99

    $1500? Gasp

  • Dimitri

    $1,500 for a device that looks like the S8+ ( has mostly the same internals), smaller battery and a dual camera?. I thought the Note line was supposed to be different then the Galaxy S8 line. I guess they rather make 3 phones the same with different screen sizes ( S8+ and Note 8 have a tiny small difference) and just the Spen. Not worth it to be honest. I love the Note line but my S8+ does the same job and don’t need the Spen. Also the S8+ is still cheaper too.

    • thereasoner

      The price is huge I agree. That’s a lot for the dual camera set up, extra RAM and exclusive S Pen features/hardware. That said, it could very well be the best phone launched this year depending on what Google does with the Pixel 2 so I suspect that dedicated Note buyers will get one anyways.

    • Dimitri

      I would love to buy it as I have gotten all the other Note devices but switching from the S8+ and paying $300 more for those features is outrages. I thought Samsung wanted to not be like Apple but in terms of pricing, they are certainly like Apple.

  • Kenneth Rose

    Note 8 is the top device I’m considering, I want the pen, and the blue colour. But if the Pixel 2 is a better price and is IP68 then I’ll be getting it over the note 8. If that fails then I can only hope for the Note FE to release in Canada.

  • Andrew Holt

    It won’t be $1500. That price is based on the currency conversion from €1,000. Rarely does the price in this market translate to a direct currency conversion. Everything in Europe is more expensive to pay for all their socialism. Canada is probably looking at a price more around the $1300 mark, which yes, is still expensive.