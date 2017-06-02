News
PREVIOUS|

Google Home to release in Canada on June 26th, pre-orders now open

Jun 2, 2017

10:25 AM EDT

25 comments

Google Home

Google Home is now available to pre-order in Canada with the device going on sale at a variety of Canadian stores on June 26th.

At I/O 2017, Google announced that the company’s voice-activated assistant would be coming to the Canadian market this summer.

Now, the smart home assistant, which also includes Google Assistant built-in, is available to pre-order on Google’s own online store, as well as Best Buy.

In Canada, Google Home is priced at $179 CAD, which is similar to the device’s $129 U.S. pricing after currency conversion. Shipping time is currently listed at between “2-3 weeks” when ordering from Google’s Store. Best Buy, however, does not list a specific shipping date, though the retailer is offering a free Chromecast as well as $50 off Philips Hue A19 Smart Personal Wireless Light Bulbs with a Home pre-order.

Google Home originally launched in the United States on November 4th and is the Mountain View, California-based company’s answer to Amazon’s Echo. It’s long been rumoured that Apple is preparing to release its own smart home device, possibly called the ‘Siri Speaker‘ and it’s possible this year’s WWDC will give us our first glimpse at the product. Amazon, meanwhile, recently launched a new version of the Echo called the ‘Show,’ as well as a fashion focused iteration named the ‘Look.’

Google Home’s release in Canada marks the first standalone IoT voice-activated assistant to be released north of the U.S. border. Rumours continue to swirl that Amazon plans to release the Echo in Canada soon, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In a recent press release, Google says that Home is set to launch in Canada in both English and French. While Home is available for pre-order now at the Google Store and Best Buy, the assistant can be purchased on June 26th from the following locations: Google Store, Bell, Best Buy, Indigo, London Drugs, Rogers, Staples, The Source, Telus, Visions and Walmart.

Source: Google 

Related Articles

News

Jun 22, 2017

11:09 AM EDT

Burger King ad that made Google Home users regret their purchase wins prestigious Cannes Lion award

Business

Jun 23, 2017

6:51 PM EDT

Mobile retail site visits increasing year-over-year in Canada, desktop traffic decreasing

News

Jun 26, 2017

8:37 AM EDT

Google Home now available in Canada

News

Jun 26, 2017

12:06 PM EDT

Here are all of Google Home’s Canadian Easter eggs

Comments

  • Pingback: Google Home is now available to pre-order in Canada | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: Google Home is now available to pre-order in Canada – pintfy()

  • johny

    Amazon is going to lose Canada!

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      YUP! I have two Alexa’s – just useless here…anyhow…I’m ditching those. And google assistant is FAR more intelligent IMHO. In canada anyway where you can’t do anything useful with Alexa, nor seemingly do anything easily, Google is the better option for sound and integration. Wish Amazon could get on it…but it doesn’t look like that will happen.

    • Noel Broughton

      It’s unfortunate, but I hardly doubt they care too much about losing Canada. We have a population of approximately 10% of the USA. Amazon would have had to teach Alexa French, and I don’t know far along their language learning is.

    • Beebs

      No excuses for Amazon. Google seems to be interested in the Canadian market, while Amazon isn’t.

  • Allyouranusarebelongtous

    Just ordered one. Not that I want intrusive technology around, but my two Alexas are going to vanish now…It’s been a fun experiment with even the simplest of features being a bear to set up (playing nice with hue was ok…nest was terrible) I know that this will just work for the most part…

    • bigshynepo

      My Alexa has been fantastic and hasn’t missed a beat with the WINK system.
      I have one setup issue that I solved easily myself with their AROS air conditioner but other wise, everything I’ve thrown at it, it’s handled fine. I have 26 devices on my smart home.

      Traffic works, weather works, wikipedia works, news updates work….

      The Alexa App can be sideloaded super easy due to the playstore blocking it, but if you managed to buy the damn thing, surely you’re up to the task of sideloading an app onto your phone.

      Besides asking ‘what time is a movie playing near me’, what else are you trying to do with your Alexa that it won’t do because it’s in Canada?

      My time with Google voice assistant has been limited and i’m enjoying it, but I am just trying to clarify why you are so disappointed in your Alexa device?

      (Also saying ‘okaygoogle’ sucks)

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      I used it with my iphone…no sideloading, however I fired up a US account. Problem solved. I use Hue, Nest, spotify…all of which presented major problems. I got Hue worked out sufficiently, however while alexa does a few things, we only have a shadow of that device vs the US. Whereas google is a better AI..multi step instructions etc. The facts are, the good bits of Alexa don’t work here…and the rest of the crap it does in canada I already had worked out on Siri (though she is dumb as a brick). I just switched the the Galaxy S8+ and find it to be about the best overall AI I’ve used. Alexa is a wildly flawed product in Canada, in the US it’s a great one.

    • bigshynepo

      Specifically, what Alexa features were you hoping to use in Canada that are unavailable? I’m genuinely curious to know what I’m missing out on. I can’t begin to justify the Google Home at that price since Alexa already controls my smart home well enough but if it does enough ‘other’ stuff that Alexa doesn’t, I might have to give it some consideration.

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      about 80% of the skills are not functional in Canada – that’s a huge part of its functionality. Music services…of course you can stream via bluetooth, however the built in speaker isn’t great if you want to use it without a sound system adjacent, the google has a far better speaker setup. I would never suggest getting rid of your alexa of course. It’s awesome you have the right mix of product that’s working well with your setup. Wink looks interesting BTW. I’ve just found that with the services I use, google is a better match. The AI is most definitely better with Google…it works with my flow since I have full integration with my phone…but everyone is different with different tech and I’m happy to acknowledge that. There is a reason Alexa is so hard to bring to Canada. I hope they do it. When they do, I will give it a go again, happily.

  • Roger

    Good deal with Chromecast. Very tempting, but I wonder how useful it’ll be.

    • Arman

      Exactly my thoughts, really not sure if it adds any value. Don’t want to waste $200 😛

      Need to do a lot of research to find out what I can do with it.

    • Noel Broughton

      I have one at home, and it’s amazing how many uses we found for it. If you use any Home Automation stuff, it plays nicely with a decent amount of stuff, either directly or through a 3rd party service like IFTTT or Samsung SmartThings. We use it for quick conversions, setting a cooking timer, playing music, playing some news in the morning. It used to be really useful for adding things to a shopping list which linked with Google Keep, but they butchered that about a 2 months ago since it now syncs with “Google Express” which we don’t have here in Canada.

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      Can’t find that chromecast deal anywhere, that said, I have the chromecast ultra now for my 4k TV. I can tell you it’s worth it.

    • Roger

      It was on BestBuy’s website, right on the main page on Friday. Also shows once you go to Google Home’s product page.

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      never showed up for me…tried it multiple ways. Perhaps it’s a regional thing?

  • PΞTΞЯ™

    I have Hue Lights and Sonos Speakers. I’m hoping they add Sonos in the future.

    It says it supports Google play music? how would that work? is that based on connectivity to a TV or computer or does it just act like it’s own speaker and play music once you’ve set it up with your own Google account?

    • PandaBread

      It has a speaker. And based on people’s experience with it, the speaker is quite good.

    • Noel Broughton

      It can connect through chromecast to TV’s or Speakers, or play music using it’s internal speaker. I have one, and the speaker is pretty good.

    • tedkaiser

      The Google Home works standalone through its voice interface and also like a ChromeCast audio. I cast to it from my Pixel phone and it shows on the list of CCs available in my home network along with my 2 video Chromecasts and my 2 CCAudios. Using the Google Home app on Android, you can also make zones so that you can cast from iOS and Android devices to multiple CCAs and the Google Home together in groups. So you can stream from Google Play Music to any combination of CCAs and the Google Home device – great music experience that compares favourably to Sonos, especially on price…

  • TopperCNC

    I have a US Google Home that I bought from B&H last December. Anyone knows if we’ll be able to flash the Canadian firmware onto our US imported devices?

    • tedkaiser

      My situation as well. Hope this will be possible?

  • Rian

    Would anyone be able to tell me the major benefit of Google Home if you already use Google Assistant on your phone? It seems like exactly the same thing (eg. setting timers, asking for things here and there, etc.), so is it just a souped up version of Google Assistant?

  • Pingback: Here are all of Google Home’s Canadian Easter eggs – High Tech Newz()