Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Aug. 12-18]

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Bad Monkey [Apple Original]

Crave release date: August 14th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Black comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (about one hour each)

After being demoted to health inspection, a former police detective gets a big break when he begins investigating a severed arm.

Bad Monkey was created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses (Scrubs) and stars Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers), Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang) and Meredith Hagner (As The World Turns).

Stream Bad Monkey here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada. It’s also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.99/month.

Crave

The Last Timbit

Crave release date: August 11th, 2024

Genre: Musical

Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes

In the latest odd publicity stunt from the coffee chain that now sells pizza, The Last Timbit is a musical about a group of people who are stranded together during a snowstorm in, you guessed it, a Tim Horton’s. As my colleague Brad Bennett astutely wrote last month, The Last Timbit is clearly an “ad masquerading as theatre,” and The Toronto Star even gave it a scathing one-star review.

But if you have any morbid curiosity, you can stream The Last Timbit here.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Disney+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: August 14th, 2024

Genre: Animated, kids

Runtime: 11 episodes (around 20 minutes each)

A group of young Jedi fight to protect the galaxy.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures was created by Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) and features the voices of Jamaal Avery Jr. (The Color Purple), Jecobi Swain (Abbott Elementary), Emma Berman (Luca) and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

Stream Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard) or $14.99/month (Premium).

Netflix

Daughters [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 14th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

In this award-winning documentary, four girls reunite with their fathers through a special dance at a DC jail.

Stream Daughters here.

Emily in Paris (Season 4 — Part 1) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 15th, 2024

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they worked a Michelin star, but big secrets threaten to upend everything.

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star (Sex and the City) and stars Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway) and Lucas Bravo (Ticket to Paradise).

Stream Emily in Paris here. Note that Season 4 — Part 2 premieres on September 12th.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Prime Video

Jackpot! [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: August 15th, 2024

Genre: Action comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

A struggling actress wins the lottery in 2030 California, but the law allows anyone with a losing ticket to legally murder to claim it before sundown, forcing her to partner with an amateur protection agent to try to survive.

Jackpot! was directed by Paul Feig (Spy) and stars Awkafina (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), John Cena (Peacemaker) and Mississauga, Ontario’s Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Stream Jackpot! here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

