New on Prime Video Canada: August 2024

This August, we’re seeing Monkey Man, Batman, The Caped Crusader, Arthur the King, and more on the streaming service, as well as One Fast Move starring KJ Apa.

August 1st

Batman: Caped Crusader (Amazon Original)

Lego City Adventures

Love, Diana

Hannibal

Jeepers Creepers

Troll 2

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Leviathan

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The Dark Half

From Beyond

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

Jeepers Creepers 2

Disturbing Behavior

Ryan’s World Specials: Power On!: Season 12

Ryan’s World Specials: Ultimate Challenges: Season 7

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Return of The Living Dead

The Burning

Child’s Play (1998)

The Vampire Lovers

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Silence of The Lambs

The Last House on The Left

With Difficulty Comes Ease

Secret Makeover (Exclusive Content)

Wrong Place

August 2nd

Arthur The King (Amazon Original)

Criminal

Beacon 23: Season 2 (Exclusive Content)

August 3rd

One Fight Night 24: Brooks Vs. Balart on Prime Video

August 5th

Housekeeping For Beginners

August 6th

Monkey Man

Miracle Workers: Seasons 1-4

August 8th

One Fast Move (Amazon Original)

The Mallorca Files: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

The Shakedown (Amazon Original)

Chandu Champion

Nadie Nos Va A Extrañar (Amazon Original)

August 9th

Outside Lands 2024 Live – Day 1

August 10th

Outside Lands 2024 Live – Day 2

August 11th

Outside Lands 2024 Live – Day 3

August 14th

Catch The Ghost: Season 1

August 15th

Jackpot! (Amazon Original)

Perfekt Verpasst: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

The American

Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

August 16th

Tobe Live At Ariake Arena (Exclusive Content)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

August 20th

Immaculate

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

August 21st

My Mister: Season 1

August 22nd

Ronggeng Kematian

Raayan

WNBA: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

August 23rd

Joint Venture

The Killer

5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz

Dancing Alone: Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

August 24th

NWSL: NWSL: Houston Dash v Orlando Pride

August 26th

No Gain, No Love (Exclusive Content)

August 27th

Abigail

August 30th

Blindspot

August 31st

NWSL: NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Bay FC

Prime Video Channels

Seal Team: Season 7 on Paramount+ — August 11th

Rick and Morty: The Anime: Season 1 on StackTV — August 16th

Bel-Air: Season 3 on StackTV — August 20th

French Girl V.F. on Crave — August 24th

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 — August 2nd

Bharat — August 2nd

Lego Friends Girls on A Mission: Season 2 — August 2nd

Last Survivors — August 10th

Dsp Dev — August 12th

Lego Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nubla — August 14th

The Shield: Seasons 4-7 — August 14th

The Shield: Seasons 1-6 — August 14th

Smile Please — August 16th

Aadai — August 17th

Diabolik — August 17th

Kolai — August 17th

Chris Ramsey — August 18th

Flo & Joan — August 18th

Ed Gamble — August 18th

Paul Chowdhry — August 18th

5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz — August 22nd

Nine Bullets — August 23rd

Circo Y Yo — August 23rd

Chi’s Sweet Adventure — August 26th

A Good Person — August 29th

John Wick — August 31st

John Wick: Chapter 2 — August 31st

Phantom Thread — August 31st

