New on Prime Video Canada: August 2024

Amazon has revealed the complete list of movies and shows coming to its Prime Video service in August.
This August, we’re seeing Monkey Man, Batman, The Caped Crusader, Arthur the King, and more on the streaming service, as well as One Fast Move starring KJ Apa.
Read on for the full list:
August 1st
- Batman: Caped Crusader (Amazon Original)
- Lego City Adventures
- Love, Diana
- Hannibal
- Jeepers Creepers
- Troll 2
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Poltergeist III
- Leviathan
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space
- The Dark Half
- From Beyond
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Disturbing Behavior
- Ryan’s World Specials: Power On!: Season 12
- Ryan’s World Specials: Ultimate Challenges: Season 7
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- The Return of The Living Dead
- The Burning
- Child’s Play (1998)
- The Vampire Lovers
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Silence of The Lambs
- The Last House on The Left
- With Difficulty Comes Ease
- Secret Makeover (Exclusive Content)
- Wrong Place
August 2nd
- Arthur The King (Amazon Original)
- Criminal
- Beacon 23: Season 2 (Exclusive Content)
August 3rd
- One Fight Night 24: Brooks Vs. Balart on Prime Video
August 5th
- Housekeeping For Beginners
August 6th
- Monkey Man
- Miracle Workers: Seasons 1-4
August 8th
- One Fast Move (Amazon Original)
- The Mallorca Files: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
- The Shakedown (Amazon Original)
- Chandu Champion
- Nadie Nos Va A Extrañar (Amazon Original)
August 9th
- Outside Lands 2024 Live – Day 1
August 10th
- Outside Lands 2024 Live – Day 2
August 11th
- Outside Lands 2024 Live – Day 3
August 14th
- Catch The Ghost: Season 1
August 15th
- Jackpot! (Amazon Original)
- Perfekt Verpasst: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- The American
- Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
August 16th
- Tobe Live At Ariake Arena (Exclusive Content)
- Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
- WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
August 20th
- Immaculate
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
August 21st
- My Mister: Season 1
August 22nd
- Ronggeng Kematian
- Raayan
- WNBA: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty
August 23rd
- Joint Venture
- The Killer
- 5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz
- Dancing Alone: Season 1 (Exclusive Content)
August 24th
- NWSL: NWSL: Houston Dash v Orlando Pride
August 26th
- No Gain, No Love (Exclusive Content)
August 27th
- Abigail
August 30th
- Blindspot
August 31st
- NWSL: NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Bay FC
Prime Video Channels
- Seal Team: Season 7 on Paramount+ — August 11th
- Rick and Morty: The Anime: Season 1 on StackTV — August 16th
- Bel-Air: Season 3 on StackTV — August 20th
- French Girl V.F. on Crave — August 24th
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video in August
- Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 — August 2nd
- Bharat — August 2nd
- Lego Friends Girls on A Mission: Season 2 — August 2nd
- Last Survivors — August 10th
- Dsp Dev — August 12th
- Lego Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nubla — August 14th
- The Shield: Seasons 4-7 — August 14th
- The Shield: Seasons 1-6 — August 14th
- Smile Please — August 16th
- Aadai — August 17th
- Diabolik — August 17th
- Kolai — August 17th
- Chris Ramsey — August 18th
- Flo & Joan — August 18th
- Ed Gamble — August 18th
- Paul Chowdhry — August 18th
- 5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz — August 22nd
- Nine Bullets — August 23rd
- Circo Y Yo — August 23rd
- Chi’s Sweet Adventure — August 26th
- A Good Person — August 29th
- John Wick — August 31st
- John Wick: Chapter 2 — August 31st
- Phantom Thread — August 31st
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.
Image Credit: MGM Studios
