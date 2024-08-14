Google sees no tangible benefit to Qi2 wireless charging

Another year, another batch of phones without the much anticipated Qi2 wireless charging standard.

Google has confirmed with Android Authority that none of the Pixel 9 series of phones support Qi2 wireless charging because the older ‘Qi’ spec is more widely available, and there are no tangible benefits to adopting Qi2.

For those who don’t follow the wireless charging specs closely, Qi is the name of the wireless charging standard set by the Wireless Power Consortium. Since its launch in 2008, it has been adopted by many phones, earbuds, and other devices. Then, in 2020, Apple innovated on the idea and added a magnetic ring around the wireless charger to ensure you can perfectly align your phone and charger every time. In early 2023, Qi then worked with Apple to add the magnetic ring to its standard wireless power coils, thus creating Qi2, an open standard for a better wireless connection that any device could take advantage of.

However, since then, only one Android phone has launched with Qi2. Maybe next year…

That said, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Fold all have a ton of awesome features, and if you haven’t yet, you can read about all our news from yesterday’s Made by Google event here.

Source: Android Authority