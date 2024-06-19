New on Netflix Canada: July 2024

In July 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Elite Season 8, Exploding Kittens, The Boyfriend, and The Dragon Prince Season 6. Coming Soon LALIGA: All Access (ES) — Netflix Documentary

Simone Biles Rising — Netflix Sports July 1st A Quiet Place

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

Ambulance

The Bad Guys

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Fried Green Tomatoes

Grown Ups 2

Kindergarten Cop

The New Romantic

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Resident Evil: Vendetta

She’s All That

Step Brothers July 2nd Sprint — Netflix Sports Series July 3rd Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) — Netflix Series

The man with 1000 Kids (GB) — Netflix Documentary July 4th Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Jack Reacher

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) — Netflix Series July 5th Accepted

Desperate Lies (BR) — Netflix Series

Goyo (AR) — Netflix Film

The Imaginary (JP) — Netflix Family July 7th Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Mitsuki’s Disappearance

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again July 8th Clueless July 9th The Boyfriend (JP) — Netflix

Hannah Berner: We ride at Dawn — Netflix Comedy July 10th Eve Lasting: Season 2 (CO) — Netflix Series

Receiver — Netflix Sports Series

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) — Netflix Series

Wild Wild Punjab (IN) — Netflix Film July 11th Another Self: Season 2 (TR) — Netflix Series

Vanished into the Night (IT) — Netflix Film

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 — Netflix Series July 12th Blame the Game (DE) — Netflix Film

The Champion (ES) —Netflix Film

Exploding Kittens — Netflix Series

Lobola Man (ZA) — Netflix Film July 14th Five Star Chef (GB) — Netflix Series

Slender Man

X July 15th Wonderoos — Netflix Family July 16th Chad Daniels: Empty Nester — Netflix Comedy

Homicide: Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary July 17th The Grene Glove Gang: Season 2 — Netflix Series

T.P Bon: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime July 18th Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Master of the House (TH) — Netflix Series July 19th Find Me Falling — Netflix Film

Skywalkers: A Love Story — Netflix Documentary

Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 — Netflix Series July 22nd Zoolander

Zoolander 2 July 24th Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — Netflix Documentary

Love of my life (CO) — Netflix Series

Ressurected Rides — Netflix Series July 25th The Decameron — Netflix Series

Kleo: Season 2 (DE) — Netflix Series

Tokyo Swindlers (JP) — Netflix Series

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts July 26th Blockers

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Elite: Season 8 (ES) — Netflix Series

House of Ga’a (NG) — Netflix Film

Non Negotiable (MX) — Netflix Film July 31st Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 — Netflix Series Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Good Burger (July 3rd)

Big Fat Liar (July 4th)

Now You See Me (July 25th)

Now You See Me 2 (July 25th)

The Expandables (July 31st)

The Expandables 2 (July 31st)

The Expandables 3 (July 31st)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (July 31st)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (July 31st)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (July 31st)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (July 31st)

Minions (July 31st)

