New on Netflix Canada: July 2024

In July 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Elite Season 8, Exploding Kittens, The Boyfriend, and The Dragon Prince Season 6.
Coming Soon
- LALIGA: All Access (ES) — Netflix Documentary
- Simone Biles Rising — Netflix Sports
July 1st
- A Quiet Place
- About Antoine: Season 1
- Amazing Antoine
- Ambulance
- The Bad Guys
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Grown Ups 2
- Kindergarten Cop
- The New Romantic
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Resident Evil: Vendetta
- She’s All That
- Step Brothers
July 2nd
- Sprint — Netflix Sports Series
July 3rd
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — Netflix Film
- Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) — Netflix Series
- The man with 1000 Kids (GB) — Netflix Documentary
July 4th
- Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Jack Reacher
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) — Netflix Series
July 5th
- Accepted
- Desperate Lies (BR) — Netflix Series
- Goyo (AR) — Netflix Film
- The Imaginary (JP) — Netflix Family
July 7th
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Mitsuki’s Disappearance
- Boruto: Naruto the Movie
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
July 8th
- Clueless
July 9th
- The Boyfriend (JP) — Netflix
- Hannah Berner: We ride at Dawn — Netflix Comedy
July 10th
- Eve Lasting: Season 2 (CO) — Netflix Series
- Receiver — Netflix Sports Series
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) — Netflix Series
- Wild Wild Punjab (IN) — Netflix Film
July 11th
- Another Self: Season 2 (TR) — Netflix Series
- Vanished into the Night (IT) — Netflix Film
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 — Netflix Series
July 12th
- Blame the Game (DE) — Netflix Film
- The Champion (ES) —Netflix Film
- Exploding Kittens — Netflix Series
- Lobola Man (ZA) — Netflix Film
July 14th
- Five Star Chef (GB) — Netflix Series
- Slender Man
- X
July 15th
- Wonderoos — Netflix Family
July 16th
- Chad Daniels: Empty Nester — Netflix Comedy
- Homicide: Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary
July 17th
- The Grene Glove Gang: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- T.P Bon: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime
July 18th
- Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 — Netflix Series
- Master of the House (TH) — Netflix Series
July 19th
- Find Me Falling — Netflix Film
- Skywalkers: A Love Story — Netflix Documentary
- Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) — Netflix Series
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 — Netflix Series
July 22nd
- Zoolander
- Zoolander 2
July 24th
- Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — Netflix Documentary
- Love of my life (CO) — Netflix Series
- Ressurected Rides — Netflix Series
July 25th
- The Decameron — Netflix Series
- Kleo: Season 2 (DE) — Netflix Series
- Tokyo Swindlers (JP) — Netflix Series
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
July 26th
- Blockers
- The Dragon Prince: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Elite: Season 8 (ES) — Netflix Series
- House of Ga’a (NG) — Netflix Film
- Non Negotiable (MX) — Netflix Film
July 31st
- Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 — Netflix Series
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- Good Burger (July 3rd)
- Big Fat Liar (July 4th)
- Now You See Me (July 25th)
- Now You See Me 2 (July 25th)
- The Expandables (July 31st)
- The Expandables 2 (July 31st)
- The Expandables 3 (July 31st)
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (July 31st)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (July 31st)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (July 31st)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (July 31st)
- Minions (July 31st)
