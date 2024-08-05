Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Prime Video [Aug. 5-11]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

The Instigators [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 9th, 2024

Genre: Heist comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

After a botched robbery, two thieves must go on their run with their therapist.

The Instigators was directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) and stars Matt Damon (The Bourne Identity), Casey Affleck (Good Will Hunting), Hong Chau (The Whale) and Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell).

Crave

Industry (Season 3)

Crave release date: August 11th, 2024 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episode every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Pierpoint & Co takes a big bet on ethical investing.

Industry was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay (Bad Wolf) and stars Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Harry Lawtey (You & Me), Myha’la (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Ken Leung (Lost) and Kit Harington (Game of Thrones).

Netflix

Inside the Mind of a Dog [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 9th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes

This documentary offers scientific and emotional insights into the mind of man’s best friend.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 8th, 2024

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

In this final season, the Hargreeves find themselves in a timeline without their powers.

Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy was created by Edmonton’s Steve Blackman (Fargo) and features an ensemble cast that includes Halifax’s Elliot Page (Juno), Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones), David Castañeda (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton) and Robert Sheehan (Mortal Instruments).

It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Toronto and other parts of Ontario.

Prime Video

Monkey Man

Original theatrical release date: April 5th, 2024

Prime Video Canada release date: August 6th, 2024

Genre: Action thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

A young man infiltrates the Indian elite to seek revenge for childhood trauma.

Monkey Man was co-written and directed by Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and stars Patel, Pitobash (The Million Dollar Arm), Sikandar Kher (Sense8) and Sharlto Copley (District 9).

The Movie Man

Prime Video Canada release date: August 7th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Directed by Toronto’s Matt Finlin (We Day), this documentary explores one of the most unique movie theatres in the world, the Highlands Cinemas, which is located in the small village of Kinmount, Ontario. The film follows eccentric cinephile Keith Stata as he tries to keep the historic theatre in business, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ll have more on The Movie Man soon, but for now, you can stream the movie on Hollywood Suite via Prime Video or television service providers. On Prime Video, a $4.99/month subscription to the Hollywood Suite channel is required.