New on Disney+ Canada: July 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in July.

This month, the latest season of Futurama premieres on the streaming service. Read on for the full list of new titles.

July 3rd

Bluey (minisodes)

Red Swan (two-episode premiere)

July 4th

Land of Tanabata (three-episode premiere)

July 5th

The Real Red Tails

July 11th

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (all episodes)

July 12th

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story

July 15th

Angels in the Outfield

July 16th

Peter the Great: Greater Than Ever (​​Pedro El Escamoso: Mas Escamoso Que Nunca) (all episodes)

July 17th

Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (all episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 7)

July 19th

The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 3, two-episode premiere)

Epcot Beginning: Inside the Transformation

July 24th

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 4)

Impure (Impuros) (Season 5)

World Eats Bread (All Episodes)

July 26th

Clotilda: The Return Home

July 29th

Futurama (Season 12 premiere)

July 31st

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 4)

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

Image credit: Disney