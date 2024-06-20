New on Disney+ Canada: July 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in July.
This month, the latest season of Futurama premieres on the streaming service. Read on for the full list of new titles.
July 3rd
- Bluey (minisodes)
- Red Swan (two-episode premiere)
July 4th
- Land of Tanabata (three-episode premiere)
July 5th
- The Real Red Tails
July 11th
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (all episodes)
July 12th
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
- Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
- Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
- Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country
- Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
- Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story
July 15th
- Angels in the Outfield
July 16th
- Peter the Great: Greater Than Ever (Pedro El Escamoso: Mas Escamoso Que Nunca) (all episodes)
July 17th
- Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (all episodes)
- To Catch a Smuggler (Season 7)
July 19th
- The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 3, two-episode premiere)
- Epcot Beginning: Inside the Transformation
July 24th
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 4)
- Impure (Impuros) (Season 5)
- World Eats Bread (All Episodes)
July 26th
- Clotilda: The Return Home
July 29th
- Futurama (Season 12 premiere)
July 31st
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 4)
Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.
A round-up of June’s new Disney+ content can be found here.
Image credit: Disney
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.