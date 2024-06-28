New on Prime Video Canada: July 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Prime Video service in July.

Highlights include the Canadian debut of Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (following a U.S. theatrical release in April), Sausage Party: Foodtopia and My Spy: The Eternal City.

Read on for the full list:

July 1st

The Battle of Britain

The Bridge at Remagen

The Bounty

Cyborg

The Domestics

Eu Amo O Benfica S1 [Exclusive Content]

A Fistful of Dollars

A Fistful of Dynamite

For A Few Dollars More

Ghost World

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Gus Title (Season 4)

Igby Goes Down

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Seasons 17 to 23)

Legally Blondes

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde

The Long Goodbye

The Man in The Iron Mask

Masters of the Universe

The Missouri Breaks

Murphy’s Law

No Way Out

Of Mice and Men

Over The Top

Ronin

A Shot in The Dark

Spaceballs

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Valkyrie

Wargames

July 2nd

Legally Blonde

Parks And Recreation (Seasons 1-7)

July 3rd

Inside Man

July 4th

Space Cadet [Amazon Original]

July 5th

Alaye [Exclusive Content]

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

July 6th

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v San Diego Wave FC

ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan Vs. Meksen

July 9th

Creed

Creed II

Lego DC Superheroes: Batman Beleaguered

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Penguins Of Madagascar

Sam Morril: You’ve Changed [Amazon Original]

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rocky Balboa

The System [Exclusive Content]

July 10th

Wanted

July 11th

Divorce in the Black [Amazon Original]

Sausage Party: Foodtopia [Amazon Original]

Role Models

STHLM Blackout [Amazon Original]

WNBA: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

July 12th

The Beads [Exclusive Content]

Forgetfulness [Exclusive Content]

Kung Fu Panda 4

A Song from The Dark [Exclusive Content]

Toda Família Tem [Amazon Original]

July 13th

Secret Makeover [Exclusive Content]

July 16th

The American Society of Magical Negroes

The Conners (Seasons 1-5)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Wererabbit

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

July 17th

Showgirls

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

July 18th

My Spy: The Eternal City [Amazon Original]

July 19th

Betty La Fea – La Historia Continua [Amazon Original]

Those About to Die [Exclusive Content]

July 23rd

Captain Underpants

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Love Lies Bleeding

Trolls

July 25th

Cirque Du Soleil: Without A Net [Amazon Original]

Panchayat Ta [Exclusive Content]

July 31st

Induk Gajah (Season 2) [Exclusive Content]

Prime Video channels

Prime Video Channels allow Prime customers to subscribe to additional TV and movie channels through Prime Video to access extra content available from those sources. Below are some feature titles coming to Prime Video Channels in July:

Endeavour Season 9 (PBS Masterpiece on July 3rd)

The Bachelorette Season 21 (Citytv+ on July 8th)

Arcadian (AMC+ on July 12th)

The Serpent Queen Season 2 (Starz on July 12th)

Big Brother Season 26 (Global on July 19th)

Silent Witness Season 27 (BritBox on July 24th)

What’s leaving Prime Video in July

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (July 2nd)

Lego Ninjago Season 2 (July 3rd)

Gold (July 6th)

Florence Foresti Epilogue (July 8th)

Lego DC Superheroes: Batman Beleaguered (July 8th)

Captain Underpants (July 9th)

Fortress (July 13th)

The Cursed (July 17th)

Zoe (July 19th)

American Siege (July 20th)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (July 20th)

X (July 20th)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (July 31st)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (July 31st)

The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies (July 31st)

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring (July 31st)

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers (July 31st)

The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King (July 31st)

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

Image credit: Lionsgate