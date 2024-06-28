New on Prime Video Canada: July 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Prime Video service in July.
Highlights include the Canadian debut of Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (following a U.S. theatrical release in April), Sausage Party: Foodtopia and My Spy: The Eternal City.
Read on for the full list:
July 1st
- The Battle of Britain
- The Bridge at Remagen
- The Bounty
- Cyborg
- The Domestics
- Eu Amo O Benfica S1 [Exclusive Content]
- A Fistful of Dollars
- A Fistful of Dynamite
- For A Few Dollars More
- Ghost World
- The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
- Gus Title (Season 4)
- Igby Goes Down
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Seasons 17 to 23)
- Legally Blondes
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
- The Long Goodbye
- The Man in The Iron Mask
- Masters of the Universe
- The Missouri Breaks
- Murphy’s Law
- No Way Out
- Of Mice and Men
- Over The Top
- Ronin
- A Shot in The Dark
- Spaceballs
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Species: The Awakening
- Valkyrie
- Wargames
July 2nd
- Legally Blonde
- Parks And Recreation (Seasons 1-7)
July 3rd
- Inside Man
July 4th
- Space Cadet [Amazon Original]
July 5th
- Alaye [Exclusive Content]
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx
- WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
July 6th
- NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v San Diego Wave FC
- ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan Vs. Meksen
July 9th
- Creed
- Creed II
- Lego DC Superheroes: Batman Beleaguered
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Penguins Of Madagascar
- Sam Morril: You’ve Changed [Amazon Original]
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Rocky Balboa
- The System [Exclusive Content]
July 10th
- Wanted
July 11th
- Divorce in the Black [Amazon Original]
- Sausage Party: Foodtopia [Amazon Original]
- Role Models
- STHLM Blackout [Amazon Original]
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty
July 12th
- The Beads [Exclusive Content]
- Forgetfulness [Exclusive Content]
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- A Song from The Dark [Exclusive Content]
- Toda Família Tem [Amazon Original]
July 13th
- Secret Makeover [Exclusive Content]
July 16th
- The American Society of Magical Negroes
- The Conners (Seasons 1-5)
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Wererabbit
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
July 17th
- Showgirls
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces
July 18th
- My Spy: The Eternal City [Amazon Original]
July 19th
- Betty La Fea – La Historia Continua [Amazon Original]
- Those About to Die [Exclusive Content]
July 23rd
- Captain Underpants
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
- Love Lies Bleeding
- Trolls
July 25th
- Cirque Du Soleil: Without A Net [Amazon Original]
- Panchayat Ta [Exclusive Content]
July 31st
- Induk Gajah (Season 2) [Exclusive Content]
Prime Video channels
Prime Video Channels allow Prime customers to subscribe to additional TV and movie channels through Prime Video to access extra content available from those sources. Below are some feature titles coming to Prime Video Channels in July:
- Endeavour Season 9 (PBS Masterpiece on July 3rd)
- The Bachelorette Season 21 (Citytv+ on July 8th)
- Arcadian (AMC+ on July 12th)
- The Serpent Queen Season 2 (Starz on July 12th)
- Big Brother Season 26 (Global on July 19th)
- Silent Witness Season 27 (BritBox on July 24th)
What’s leaving Prime Video in July
- Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (July 2nd)
- Lego Ninjago Season 2 (July 3rd)
- Gold (July 6th)
- Florence Foresti Epilogue (July 8th)
- Lego DC Superheroes: Batman Beleaguered (July 8th)
- Captain Underpants (July 9th)
- Fortress (July 13th)
- The Cursed (July 17th)
- Zoe (July 19th)
- American Siege (July 20th)
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend (July 20th)
- X (July 20th)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (July 31st)
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (July 31st)
- The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies (July 31st)
- The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring (July 31st)
- The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers (July 31st)
- The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King (July 31st)
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.
