Sonos lays off 100 employees amid app crisis

The bad news keeps piling up for Sonos, and now the company has laid off a reported six percent of its workforce.

A report from The Verge states that the company has laid off roughly 100 people across its marketing, product engineering, platform/infrastructure, and software quality teams. Beyond that, Sonos is also looking to wind down some of its customer support offices, including one in Amsterdam.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence also told The Verge, “We made the difficult decision to say goodbye to approximately 100 team members representing 6 percent of the company. This action was a difficult, but necessary, measure to ensure continued, meaningful investment in Sonos’ product roadmap while setting Sonos up for long term success. Our continued commitment to the app recovery and delighting our customers remains our priority and we are confident that today’s actions will not impact our ability to deliver on that promise.”

Last summer, Sonos also laid off seven percent of its workforce, which amounted to roughly 130 people. There was no mention of what departments were impacted then.

Since then, Sonos has had trouble with its relaunched app, which did not have all the features its users expected and had many bugs, resulting in worse experiences for many than the previous version of the app. The company also released its first pair of over-ear headphones to mostly positive reviews, but like the app, they launched without some key features, which gave the impression that they were also rushed.

Spence has since admitted to rushing the app and clarified that the company has delayed two products slated to launch in the second half of 2024, to 2025. The company is also working on bi-weekly updates to help bring the app back up to par with the previous version.

Source: The Verge