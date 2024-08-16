Crunchyroll presents Kizumongatari – Koyomi Vamp – in theatres on August 28

Crunchyroll has announced that the supernatural anime Kizumongatari – Koyomi Vamp will have a one-day limited run on August 28th.

The film is based on a three-film anime adaptation, with edited footage from the trilogy of films of the same name released in 2016 and 2017. It is only available in Japanese with English subtitles. You’ll be able to catch this exclusively in theatres, and it summarizes the Kizumonogatari trilogy in a little less than two hours.

The anime is directed by and screenplay by Tatuya Oishi. You can watch the Monogatari series Off & Monster on Crunchyroll right now to prepare you for the new film.

You can buy tickets here.

Image Credit: Crunchyroll