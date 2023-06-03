Telecom news roundup: wireless deals from Virgin Plus, Public Mobile, and more [May 27-June2]

Anyone looking for a deal on wireless services might want to check out the several options various brands, including Rogers, Vidéotron, and Public Mobile, are currently offering.

More details, and an overview of some important telecom stories this week, are outlined below.

Business

For the second time in two weeks, vandalism caused service disruptions for some Bell customers in Kingston, Ontario.

Telus, Rogers and Bell have offered several supports for customers impacted by the wildfires in Nova Scotia.

Bell’s chief legal officer is asking the federal government to ensure their customers have wireless access while using the TTC. It’s a stark contrast to the request the company’s CEO made the same day, asking the government to stop intervening in telecom matters.

Koodo is texting customers about a new program that will move them to a Telus plan.

Rogers and Agnico Eagle bring eight new 5G towers to Highway 652.

Bell has completed its acquisition of FX Innovation.

Freedom Mobile employees are looking to unionize

Deals

Virgin Plus and Fido are offering customers a $50/40GB plan option, matching a plan offer from Freedom.

Public Mobile is offering a $55/50GB plan option through a 90-day subscription. More details are available here.

Rogers marches Bell’s $55/75GB bundled offer. More details are available here.

Vidéotron is offering a $55/50GB Canada-U.S. plan.

Chatr is offering bonus data on several of its 3G and 4G plans. All plan options can also get one month’s fee in credit for a limited time.

Koodo texted some customers with several data add-on options. More information is available here.

Image credit: Public Mobile