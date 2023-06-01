Rogers works with Agnico Eagle to connect rural Ontario highway with wireless service

Rogers has built eight new 5G towers on Highway 652 in Ontario.

The project, completed in partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, provides 180 km of connectivity between the town of Cochrane and Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake Mine.

“Increasing access to reliable wireless service is not only vital to safety and success, but plays a key role in ongoing reconciliation efforts and our contribution to the social and economic development of communities where we live and work,” Andre Leite, vice president of Agnico Eagle Ontario, said.

The eight new towers primarily receive their power through wind and energy.

The telecom company has also worked with Taykwa Tagamou Nation to build the first wireless tower in the community.

Agnico Eagle and Rogers previously worked together to launch a private 5G network at the Detour Lake Mine last year.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers