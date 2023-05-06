Telecom news roundup: big three offer added data on select plans [Apr. 29-May 5]

Rogers issued surprise discounts and increased data on some of its plans earlier this week, prompting Bell and Telus to issue their own discounts.

More details, and a recap of some of this week’s most important telecom stories, are outlined below.

Business

Bell announced its plans to acquire FX Innovation.

Bell released its first-quarter financial results for the year and announced the retirement of its long-time CFO.

Telus also published its Q1 results, highlighting the addition of 47,000 new mobile customers.

Ericsson and Eastlink have expanded their long-term partnership with a focus on 5G voice and data services.

The University of Waterloo is walking away from its partnership with Huawei.

Freedom Mobile is offering customers who purchase a phone from the company 100GB of extra data.

The company has also expanded the amount of data available under its nationwide category.

Vidéotron has started offering legacy Freedom customers 10 percent bonus data under its deal to acquire the company from Shaw.

Rogers has completed its project bringing cell services across 70 kilometres of Highway 14 in B.C.

Bell and Air Canada have entered a partnership to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services and SIM cards on select international flights.

CRTC extends deadline for carriers to file applications and studies on wholesale internet review

Government

Innovation Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, has issued a second letter asking Rogers, Bell, Telus and Québecor to work together to provide wireless services on the TTC.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada has introduced a new licensing policy to improve local access to 5G.

Deals

Bell rolls out $10/month credits for 24 months on some of its plans.

Starlink discounts its hardware for Canada’s rural residents by more than 70 percent.

Koodo and Virgin Plus have matched Rogers’ $5/month discount for 24 months on select plans. More details on Fido’s discount are available here.