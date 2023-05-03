Starlink hardware is over 70 percent off for rural Canadians

For a limited time, rural Canadians can save a ton on Starlink hardware.

SpaceX’s satellite internet platform currently has its hardware on sale for $199 for rural Canadians, down from the usual $759.

While the hardware is discounted, the monthly plan remains the same $140/mo cost.

The Starlink website notes that the deal is only available for “select areas of rural Canada.” To find out if you’re in an eligible area, you need to enter your address. It’s also available in other countries, including New Zealand and Australia, according to Tesla North.

You can check out the offer on Starlink’s website.

Image credit: Starlink

Source: Starlink Via: Tesla North