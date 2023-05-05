Koodo, Virgin match Fido’s $5/mo bill credit on select plans

Earlier this month, Rogers flanker brand Fido started offering a $5/mo discount for 24 months on select plans. Now Telus flanker Koodo and Bell flanker Virgin Plus have rolled out matching offers.

Koodo offers the $5/mo discount as a bill credit applied over 24 months (totalling $120). Oddly, Koodo lists the credit as only available for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers, but if you click over to the provider’s Tab plans, they have the same credit on offer. Koodo’s website also notes that “some offers may be offered online exclusively.”

The deal is available on the following plans:

$55/mo 8GB ($50 with the bill credit, BYOP-only)

$62/mo 15GB ($57 with the bill credit)

$67/mo 20GB ($62 with the bill credit)

You can view Koodo’s plans here.

Virgin Plus also offers the credit for both BYOP customers and those looking to get a phone. Unfortunately, Virgin does limit the credit to new customers and online activations.

Like Koodo, Virgin offers the discount on the following plans:

$55/mo 8GB ($50 with the bill credit, BYOP-only)

$62/mo 15GB ($57 with the bill credit)

$67/mo 20GB ($62 with the bill credit)

You can view Virgin’s plans here.

Unfortunately, the $5/mo credit doesn’t apply to either provider’s talk and text plan, which now costs an absurd $35/mo.