Ericsson and Eastlink expand their 5G partnership

Ericsson and Eastlink are working together to strengthen the latter’s 5G network.

In a new three-year deal, Ericsson will supply the company with 3500MHz support for voice and data services, leading to better coverage, lower latency and faster speeds.

Bell, Rogers, and Telus used the 3500MHz spectrum to launch 5G+ services last summer.

Eastlink launched its 5G network in March 2022. Utilizing Ericsson’s technology, the company made the network available in 18 locations and has since announced further expansions.

The recent announcement is an extension to a 10-year deal the companies previously signed on to.

Source: Ericsson